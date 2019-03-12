Obituary: Colleen (DeVoe) Deschenes, 93

Mrs. Colleen (DeVoe) Deschenes, 93, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Southington Care Center. She was the devoted wife of the late Gerard “Jerry” Deschenes Sr. for 67 years. Colleen was born on April 6, 1925 in Waterbury.

She was a retired employee of Lewis Engineering in Naugatuck. She loved to reminisce about her younger days when she was a ticket booth attendant at Loew’s Poli Palace Theater and a sales clerk at Howland Hughes Store. She enjoyed travelling with her husband, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and crocheting. She was a very loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a life-long parishioner of St. Anne Church in Waterbury

Left to cherish her memorial are her daughter Marilyn Descoteaux of Southington, her son Gerard “Jerry” Deschenes Jr. and his wife Judy of Prospect, her beloved grandchildren, John Sr., Donald and his wife Deanna, Callie and her husband Herm, and Michelle, her great-grandchildren John J., Zachary, Timothy, Christopher, Joey, Tayden “TJ”, Sophie and Lincoln, and her former son-in-law Donald Descoteaux.

Colleen’s family would like to offer their thanks and appreciation to all of the staff at Southington Care Center for the wonderful care they provided. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Southington Care Center 45 Meriden Ave. Southington, CT 06489.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday 11 AM at St. Thomas Church 99 Bristol St. in Southington. Friends and family are asked to meet directly at the church. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. There are no calling hours. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online condolences.