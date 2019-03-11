Registration underway for Wayton Open tennis tournament

The 2019 Wayton Open tennis tournament will take place July 6-14 at Southington High School. Registration for the 12th year of the Wayton Open is currently open and will close on July 4. Players can sign up at www.waytonopen.com.

All skill levels are welcome at the tournament, and all proceeds will benefit rescue dogs at Thank Dog Rescue. The tournament will also be hosting a multi-rescue dog adoption event on July 6 (Day 1). More details about the adoption event will be revealed at a later date.

There are 12 divisions available: Men’s A Singles; Men’s B Singles; Men’s 45+ Singles; Women’s Singles; Men’s A Doubles; Men’s B Doubles; Women’s Doubles; Mixed A Doubles; Mixed B Doubles; High School Boys Singles; High School Girls Singles; and High School Boys Doubles. The cost to play is $20 in the singles divisions and $40 in the doubles divisions.

The tournament is looking for sponsors to help cover essential costs like water, balls and t-shirts. If interested, contact The Wayton Open by email at the waytonopen@gmail.com. The tournament wants to raise as much money as it can for the rescue dogs.