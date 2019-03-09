Commentary: Beyond the walls of the library

We’re open six days a week (five in the summer), and the Southington Public Library is a destination for families, seniors, teenagers, groups and the entire community. But library resources don’t disappear when the doors close. Your Southington library card offers electronic materials, databases, classes, and even story times accessible from anywhere with internet access.

The most popular offerings are digital media. Hoopla, Overdrive/Libby and RBDigital provide access to ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines, comics/graphic novels, music and movies. All of these services offer apps for phones and tablets. Hoopla boasts no waitlists, but there is item limit per month.

Younger readers will find the Tumble Book Library enticing, as they bring favorites to life through their read-along and sing-along format. They will also enjoy a full-length library story time presented by our very own Miss Molly. Known as “Storytime Anytime,” 13 episodes are currently available through the Southington Kid’s Place Facebook page and YouTube channel. Topics have included dinosaurs, socks, Batman, medieval times and seasonal offerings.

For those looking to expand their knowledge, the library provides several services for continuing education through online classes. Mango Languages offers self-paced lessons in over 70 different languages. The courses are presented with an appreciation for cultural nuance and real-world application by focusing on the four key elements of language learning: vocabulary, pronunciation, grammar, and culture. Most of the classes are conversation based; however, there are also specialty classes such as Mandarin for Business, and Spanish focusing on legal, medical and more.

Lynda.com, a resource developed by LinkedIn offers hundreds of courses on topics from photography, web design, business & accounting, to animation, marketing, and social media. Universal Class is similar in that it also provides some classes on the above subjects, but also offers general education, self-help, writing, pet care and more.

The Library’s newest offering is called Creativebug and it is for all the crafters and DIY-ers. Over 1,000 video classes, taught by recognized design experts and artists, can be found in sewing, quilting, jewelry making, knitting, and design. There is even a section of crafts perfect for kids and a pattern library that accompanies some of the classes.

Besides these opportunities, there are multiple resources for research. AutoMate provides the most accurate, authoritative, and up-to-date service and repair information for thousands of domestic and imported vehicles.

LawDepot has an extensive library of documents and legal resources, specifically forms to help with situations such as protecting your estate, managing a rental property, or setting up a business.

JobNow is an experienced professional career center seamlessly integrated with advanced technologies to help job seekers.

All of these opportunities, plus more not mentioned, are available through the Southington Public Library website www.southingtonlibrary.org. Some do required a library card for access, and obtaining one is free and easy with proof of residency during library hours.

Librarians at the Reference Desk are always happy to help you navigate and learn how to use these tools. Call 860-628-0947, option 5 for more information.

Kristi Sadowski is the director of the Southington Public Library. To learn more, visit them at www.SouthingtonLibrary.com.