Man arrested for fight with youth and dog

Michael Rosa, 46, of Plantsville was arrested by Southington police on Thursday, March 7 after a dispute with a juvenile after the youth called 911.

According to the investigation, Rosa pushed the juvenile from behind and pulled the youth’s hair to try to get the phone during the 911 call. The juvenile reported soreness in a leg. Rosa sustained a small laceration on his foot as a result of a bite from a dog during the incident.

Rosa was charged with risk of injury to a minor, third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, and interfering with an emergency call. He was held pending a $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on March 8.

The victim is a juvenile, so police did not release the youth’s identity.