Sports listings for the March 8 edition

REGISTRATION

GOLF LITTLE LEAGUE REGISTRATION. Saturday, March 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hawk’s Landing Golf Shop, 201 Pattonwood Dr, Southington. Cost is $100 per golfer ($10 for a golf shirt). Open to kids from kindergarten to age 6 with four week sessions starting in May. Start times will be 4:30 and 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. May 6-31 (Session I); June 3-28 (Session II); July 1-26 (Session III); July 29-Aug. 24 (Session IV). Club rentals available. More info at (860) 793-6000, ext. 2.

SOUTHINGTON YMCA

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Community YMCA Membership Services Desk at (860) 628-5597 or on-line at southington-cheshireymca.org.

3-ON-3 TOURNAMENT. Sunday, March 24 at the Southington YMCA gym. Open to non-members. Open to boys and girls. Cost is $40 per team. Start times: 9 a.m. (grades 3-4); 11 a.m. (grades 5-6); 2 p.m. (grades 7-8); 4 p.m. (middle school girls).

2019 WAYTON OPEN. July 6-14 at Southington High School. Registration for the 12th year of the Wayton Open is currently open and will close on July 4. Players can sign up at waytonopen.com. All skill levels are welcome at the tournament, and all proceeds will benefit rescue dogs at Thank Dog Rescue. The tournament will also be hosting a multi-rescue dog adoption event on July 6 (Day 1). There are 12 divisions available: Men’s A Singles; Men’s B Singles; Men’s 45+ Singles; Women’s Singles; Men’s A Doubles; Men’s B Doubles; Women’s Doubles; Mixed A Doubles; Mixed B Doubles; High School Boys Singles; High School Girls Singles; and High School Boys Doubles. The cost to play is $20 in the singles divisions and $40 in the doubles divisions. The tournament is looking for sponsors to help cover essential costs like water, balls and t-shirts. If interested, contact The Wayton Open by email at the waytonopen@gmail.com.

OSTEOPOROSIS AND OSTEOPENIA FITNESS CLASSES. Southington Community YMCA is offering classes for people with Osteoporosis or Osteopenia. Classes are for all fitness levels to help improve balance, build strength, and lengthen the spine. Classes follow the Meeks Method, a safe and effective method which emphasizes the reversal of postural change. YMCA trainers work in conjunction with Community Physical Therapy. Early afternoon, evening, and weekend classes are available. Contact: Jolene Miceli, (860) 426-9589 or jmiceli@sccymca.org.

MISCELLANEOUS

SHS TURF CONTESTS. Athletic events on the Southington High School Turf Field will be subject to ticket sales. All contests starting at 5 p.m. costs $5 (adults) or $3 (students and seniors). Football contests cost $7 (adults) or $5 (students and seniors). Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229, ext. 425 daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

SHS INDIVIDUAL, FAMILY & SENIOR GOLD CARD PASSES. Available at the SHS Athletic office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Family passes for regular season contests cost $110 and includes immediate family members for regular season boys/girls volleyball, football (with the exception of Thanksgiving), boys/girls basketball, wrestling, and any night games (5 p.m. or later) on the turf. Individual passes cost $45 ($30 for students). Senior gold cards are free for Southington residents ages 62 and over and are good for all regular season home games. Those who already have gold cards do not need new ones. Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229 x 425 or at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

