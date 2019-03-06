Southington Recreation Department listings for the March 8 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit southington.org/recreation.

FUNDAMENTALS OF YOUTH RUNNING. Thursdays, March 21 to May 16, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., on the Derynoski Elementary School track, 240 Main St., Southington. Open to children aged 7-15. The 8-week clinic will focus on form, stamina, pace, stretching, hydration, and building the confidence to complete a 5K race. Cost is $80 per child. Register by March 15. Registration and forms at www.southington.org/running.

PLAYGROUND PROGRAM PRE-REGISTRATION (ONLINE). Beginning Saturday, March 2 at 9 a.m. Open to Southington children entering grades 1-6 next fall. Three two-week sessions beginning on June 24. Cost is $130 per child per session. Forms and payments due by Friday, March 22. More at www.southington.org/playground.

SUMMER ADULT SOFTBALL LEAGUES. Registration through Friday, March 22. Players must be town residents, own property in town, or graduated from Southington High School. A maximum of three out-of-town players per team will be permitted at an additional cost. Forms and registration at www.southington.org/softball. More info, call David Lapreay at (860) 276-6289.

FAMILY MUSIC THERAPY PROGRAM. Wednesday, March 27, April 10, 24, and May 1, from 6 to 6;45 p.m., at the Southington Library, 255 Main St., Southington. Program for children with special needs and their families. The program will nurture social, physical, and emotional skills through interactive music making including singing, playing instruments, and creative movement. Cost is $80 per participating child (no fee for accompanying adults). More at www.southington.org/MusicTherapy.

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH SUMMER THEATER REGISTRATION. Saturday, March 30, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria, 240 Main St., Southington. Youth Summer Theater Junior and Worklights programs are open to Southington residents entering grades 3-6. Parents must bring a copy of the student’s most recent report card as proof of grade level and residency. Cost is $100 per student (grades 3-5) and $125 per student (grade 6). Payment is due upon registration.

TENNIS LESSONS (ADULTS). Tuesdays, April 2 to May 7, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (beginners) or Saturdays, April 6 to May 11, 10 to 11 a.m. (advanced) at Panthorn Park, 485 Burritt St., Plantsville. Open to Southington residents ages 17 and up. Cost is $60. Participants must bring their own racket and water bottle. Class size is limited. More at www.southington.org/AdultTennis.

TENNIS LESSONS (YOUTH). Beginning April 1. Class times and dates vary by program. Cost is $60. Program open to Southington boys and girls. Beginner lessons for ages 4-16. Advances lessons and Intro to Match Play open to ages 7-16. Class size is limited. More at www.southington.org/SpringTennis.

SKYHAWKS YOUTH SPORTS PROGRAMS. Registration underway. Five-week program begins the week of May 13 at Kennedy Middle School, 1071 S. Main St., Plantsville. Class times vary by program and age group. Cost is $75 per child. Skyhawks Sports Academy is pen to Southington residents ages 3-7. The Tiny-Hawk basketball and soccer program is open to ages 3-4. The Mini-Hawk soccer and baseball program is open to ages 4-7. More at www.southington.org/skyhawks.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

April

April 6, 911 Memorial, Museum, and One World Observatory, $143.

April 13-14, Lancaster, Pa., $289-$389.

May

May 19, Newport, R.I. “Servant Life” Tour, $109.

June

June 8, Lobster Bake in Gloucester and Rockport on Cape Ann (optional whale watch), $153-$189.

July

July 13, Martha’s Vineyard (optional island tour), $119-$139.

July 21, National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, N.Y., $115.

August

Aug. 10, Saratoga Race Course, $99.

September

Sept. 15, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $129.

October

Oct. 26, Philadelphia Food Tour, $115.

Oct. 26, Salem, Mass., “Haunted Happenings,” $79.

November