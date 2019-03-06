Southington Public Library listings for the March 8 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, option 5 or visit southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext.3.

Here are some upcoming events:

March

March Artist of the Month: Lucy DiMeo. View the work of Poland native Lucy DiMeo. Her favorite medium is oil paint, but she works with watercolors and charcoal, too.

Irish Step Dancing. Tuesday, March 12, 5:30 p.m. No registration. Adults and children of all ages will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the magic of Irish step dancing presented by the Shamrock School of Dance in the Café Corner.

Leonard Bernstein – An American Treasure. Tuesday, March 12, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Jeffrey Engel will lecture on Bernstein, one of the most gifted, famous, popular, and successful musician produced by America, and his influence on American music today.

Cooking the Books: All Things Chocolate. Arrive at 6:30 on Thursday, March 21. Simply find a recipe in a Southington Public Library cookbook, magazine or e-book that fits the topic and spend some time experimenting with it, and arrive on March 21 with your chocolatey deliciousness and discuss your experience preparing it. Registration is required.

Jim Cameron: Getting There: Connecticut's Transportation Past and Future. Tuesday, March 26, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Jim Cameron will lead a presentation and Q&A on Connecticut's transportation crisis, including crowded highways, their state of disrepair, hundreds of bridges considered deficient and Metro-North trains running slower while fares increase.

Poets on Poetry: Beginning Wednesday, March 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the library will host a unique poetry reading and discussion series. Each discussion will be led by a local poet-scholar. The series is sponsored by the Connecticut Poetry Society. Series dates are: March 27, April 10, and May 22.

Ongoing Health/Legal

Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Last Friday of the month, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

Other Items

Veterans Coffee Hour. A coffee hour just for veterans. The Southington Public Library and the Southington Veterans committee co-sponsor this monthly coffee hour. It's an hour to meet with other veterans and have questions or concerns answered by a member of the Southington Veterans committee. Please check the Calendar of Events at southingtonlibrary.org for monthly dates.

The Bridge. A committee co-sponsored by the Southington Public Library, The Southington Recreation Department, The Wallingford Parks and Recreation Department and the ARC of Southington. The committee is comprised of adults with disabilities and facilitators to create regionalized social events for disabled adults. Contact Elizabeth Chubet at 860-628-0947 at 6513 or chubete@southington.org for more information.

Friends of the Library Bookstore. Mondays and Thursdays, 2 to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 to 8:30 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the lower level of the library. Browse a wide selection of movies, music, paperback books, and hard cover books.

Ongoing Programs