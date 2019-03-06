Performance listings for the March 8 edition

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

BRISTOL

RECITATION OF THE LIFE AND TIMES OF ZORA NEALE HURSTON. Speaker Gwendolyn Quezaire-Presuitt. Historical storytelling portrays the real life account of Hurston’s struggles, self-determination, and triumphs. Open to all‑ families, students, adults. St. Matthew School gym, 33 Welch Dr., Bristol. Free-will donation. Reservations. (860) 584-2732, (860)402-9676, (860) 585-0166.

MARCH 21-22

SOUTHINGTON

INTO THE WOODS, JR.. 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The Derynoski Elementary School fifth grade drama club. Derynoski Elementary School, 359 Main St., Southington. To learn more, become a monetary sponsor, display an ad or make a personal shout-out in the playbill, email DESDrama2019@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

SOUTHINGTON

A COMEDY NIGHT. Presented by The Southington Elks Lodge. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Proceeds benef the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. There will be a cash bar and raffles. The Southington Elks Lodge 1669 at 114 Main St., Southington. $20. (860) 628-6682, dnajarian@sbcglobal.net.

APRIL 5-7

BRISTOL

‘LEGALLY BLONDE, THE MUSICAL.’ 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, April 5, 6; 2 p.m.;, Sunday, April 7., Performance put on by the Bristol Central Footlights. Bristol Central High School, 480 Wolcott St., Bristol.. Tickets are $10.