Miscellaneous listings for the March 8 edition

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

BRISTOL

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS (BUS TRIP). A semi-final game, featuring the UConn Huskies at Mohegan Sun Arena. Cost is $99 per person through Feb. 17, includes food voucher and casino bonus. Proceeds benefit the St. Matthew Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Call (860) 585-1020.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

PLAINVILLE

BUS TRIP TO MGM CASINO. 9 a.m. departure from OLM church in Plainville. Cost is $25 and includes promotional package worth $30. Leaves casino at 3 p.m. Sponsored by Plainville AARP. Contact Sally Miller, (860) 747-1732.

MONDAY, MARCH 18

PLAINVILLE

GOLF CLINICS. 7 to 8:15 p.m. First class in a five-week course presented by the Plainville Recreation Dept. Jack McConachie a P.G.A. professional will instruct the course covering basic fundamentals, short game, course management, full golf swing, exercises for golf, specialty shots, rules and etiquette, and safety. The last two classes will be on a local course. Wheeler School, 15 Cleveland Memorial Dr., Plainville. (860) 747-6022.

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

BRISTOL

PATRICK CELEBRATION. Sponsored by the St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Lunch of corned beef and cabbage, baked scrod, all the fixings including dessert. Live Irish entertainment with Padraig Allen and the Maclean Avenue Band. Sing and dance along. Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plainville. $82 per person. Deadline is Feb. 28. (860) 585-1020.

‘GAELIC MEETS GARLIC.’ The St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers bus trip. Family-style meal: corned beef and cabbage and chicken parmesan. Grand Oak Villa, Oakville. $72 per person. (860) 589-5597.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

BRISTOL, PLAINVILLE, SOUTHINGTON

CONNECTICUT BUSINESS DAY. 9 a.m., to noon. Join the Central Connecticut Chamber of Commerce, New England Spring and Metalstamping Association, and Southington Chamber at the State Legislative Office Building. Free for members of Central Connecticut Chamber, NESMA, and Southington Chamber. Meet at Bristol Chamber, 7:30 a.m., 440 North Main St., Bristol. Register. centralctchambers.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

BRISTOL, PLAINVILLE, SOUTHINGTON

Join Calcagni Real Estate, Inc. and Hillcrest Village to construct a wardrobe and build confidence for the young men and women ages 17 to 23 at LISA, Inc. by donating new and/or gently used professional clothing and accessories from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at 1 HillCrest Dr., Southington. Pick up a few tips on polishing your image from local lifestyle experts: Pam Drzewiecki (business and life coach), Jennifer Colonero (Powerful Purpose stylist), Jennifer Newton (All Dolled up stylist) and Mary Kay representatives. RSVP to Sandy Fehrs at (203) 695-1088 or Sally Smirnoff at (203) 671-4106.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

SOUTHINGTON

‘EMERALD CITY’ DINNER DANCE FUNDRAISER FOR ARC OF SOUTHINGTON. 6 p.m. to midnight at the Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. Tickets are $75 per person, includes family style dining, complimentary beer and wine, DJ, dancing, photobooth, raffles and silent auction items. Proceeds benefit the Arc of Southington. For tickets, call (860) 628-9220, ext. 100.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

BRISTOL, PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE ADULT RESOURCE CENTER SPRING DANCE. 6 to 10 p.m. Family style dinner, two hours of beer and wine, a DJ, dancing, prizes. Ticket $50 per person or $30 per student or PARC member. Nuchies Restaurant, 164 Center St., Bristol. Deadline Friday, March 22. (860) 747-0316.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

BRISTOL

BROADWAY SHOW BUS TRIP. Sponsored by the St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Choice of “Kiss Me Kate” or “The Cher Show.” Orchestra/ front mezzanine tickets. Family style lunch at Carmine’s on 44th Street. Enjoy salads, platters of penne a la vodka, chicken Marsala, eggplant parmigiana, and tiramisu for dessert. $249 per person. March 13 deadline. (860) 585-1020.

SUNDAY, APRIL 6

SOUTHINGTON

HOLISTIC BENEFIT FAIR. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 45 readers and vendors. The Wellness Center, 72 Center St., Southington $5. Benefits Southington food pantry and dog pound. YourHolisticEvents.com

OTHER

SPRING CRAFT FAIR VENDORS SOUGHT. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wolcott Public Library, 469 Bound Line Rd., Wolcott. Interested vendors, call (203) 910-5238, esan210@yahoo.com

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO CULINARY INSTITUTE. Held by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Dine at the Caterina De’Medici Ristorante in Hyde Park, N.Y. Three-course meal includes Risotto al Pomodoro, Polla alla Valdostana and Profiterole allo Zabagtione. After lunch, visit the Millbrook Winery. $130 per person. Deadline March 20. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

BRISTOL

BRISTOL COMMUNITY BABY SHOWER. 10 a.m., and 6 p.m., 5 High St., Bristol. Parents-to-be can meet community leaders and friends. Prizes. Information. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787 x. 6.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

BRISTOL

THE FLOOD OF ’55 EXHIBIT. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Bristol Public Library history room, 5 High St., Bristol. The exhibit includes original images, little known facts and rare color images of the flood of 1955 in Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787, ext. 2005.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

BRISTOL

BOWLING EXTRAVAGANZA TO BENEFIT BARC. 6 to 9 p.m. at Spare Time, 177 Farmington Ave., Bristol. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. and raffles at 8 p.m. Cost is $50 for bowling and laser tag ($25 for laser tag only). Proceeds benefit BARC. Early registration at bristolarc.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO WESTCHESTER BROADWAY THEATRE. Held by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. See musical, “Newsies.” Deadline April 4. (860) 585-1020.

SUNDAY, MAY 5

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO THE MATINEE PERFORMANCE OF ‘MAMMA MIA.’ Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. At the Warner Theater in Torrington. First, dine at San Marino restaurant in Waterbury with choices of veal parmigiana, stuffed sole, or chicken marsala. $105 per person. Deadline April 14. (860) 585-1020.

MONDAY, MAY 23

BRISTOL

‘THE DEAN MARTIN TRIBUTE SHOW.’ Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Bus trip to the Brownstone in Paterson, N.J. featuring Johnny Petiello. Lunch is served family style and includes chicken marsala, sausage and peppers, ziti marinara, salad, vegetables, and dessert. Two complimentary drinks. $115 per person. Deadline April 29. (860) 585-1020.

MAY 31-JUNE 1

SOUTHINGTON

RELAY FOR LIFE OF SOUTHINGTON. Begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 31 through 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the Southington High School turf field, 720 Pleasant St., Southington

JUNE 4-6

BRISTOL

THE ST. STANISLAUS CHURCH GOLDEN AGERS BUS TRIP. Trip to Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster, Penn. To see the showing of “Jesus.” Two nights at Comfort Suites Lancaster family style meal at the Homestead of Henry and Linda Stoltzfus and more. $473 per person double/ triple; $593 per person single. Deposit of $150 per person due by March 12. (860) 589-5597.

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

SOUTHINGTON

SHS CLASS OF 1959 REUNION. Noon to 4 p.m. at Manor Inn Restaurant, 1636 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Milldale. Contact: Pat Tarfano at (860) 628-0069 or patpye1041@gmail.com

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

SOUTHINGTON

SHS CLASS OF 2009 REUNION. 7:30 p.m. at Hawks Landing Country Club, 201 Pattonwood Dr., Southington. RSVP by Nov. 22 at shsclassof09.ezevent.com

NOW thru MARCH 30

SOUTHINGTON

ARTIST OF THE MONTH – RENALD (RAY) FECTEAU. At the Gallery at the Orchards, 34 Hobart St, Southington. Renald (Ray) Fecteau of Southington will be exhibiting his paintings for the Southington Arts and Crafts Assoc. in a show titled, “Landscapes and Such.” More info at (860) 628-5656.

NOW thru MARCH 23

SOUTHINGTON

CONNECTICUT PASTEL SOCIETY MEMBERS EXHIBIT. An exhibit of pastel paintings by the Connecticut Pastel Society. Also on display, the second annual small works by members submitting one small painting. Free to view the show during business hours. More at southingtonarts.org.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the following Saturdays, weather-permitting: March 2, 16, 30; April 6, 13, 27; May 4, 11, 18; June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24; Sept. 7, 14, 21; Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26; Nov. 9, 23; Dec. 7, 21. Transfer station tickets are available at the Town Clerk’s office. Renewals can be done by mail. Info and forms at southington.org.

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS. At SoCCA, Main Street and Berlin Avenue. Gather a group of least five friends and book a private paint night on Wednesdays or any other night of the week. Choice of subject by your group available, snacks and wine provided for $45 per person ($35 pp if BYOB).

SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581