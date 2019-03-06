Meeting listings for the March 8 edition

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON RELAY FOR LIFE COMMITTEE MEETINGS. Tuesdays, April 2, May 7, and May 21, 6 to 7 p.m. at Southington High School. Team meetings follow at 7 p.m. Join the planning for the 2019 Relay for Life event to be held on May 31 to June 1 at Southington High School.

CHAMBER IN THE MORNING. 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. on the third Wednesday of the month. Sponsored by the Southington Chamber of Commerce. Seminar offers business-building information, networking. Attendees encouraged to bring business cards and literature. Contact: Southington Chamber at (860) 628-8036.

ORCHARD VALLEY GARDEN CLUB. 9:45 a.m. to noon on the 4th Tuesday of every month at the American Legion hall, 66 Main St., Southington. Starts with a presentation at 10 a.m., followed by a business meeting at 11 a.m. Guest ($3) are always welcome. RSVP: orchardvalleygc@gmail.com or call (860) 628-6975.

SOUTHINGTON GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY. 7:30 p.m. on the 4th Tuesday of each month (except December) at the community room at the Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. No admission charge.

SOUTHINGTON ROTARY CLUB. Wednesdays, at 12:15 p.m. (6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month), at Back Nine Tavern, 150 Savage St., Southington. Contact Dolores Fanelli, (860) 681-9548 or Christie Kuriger, (860) 426-0025.