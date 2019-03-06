Kids’ listings for the March 8 edition

MARCH 15 and 16

BRISTOL

ST PATRICK’S DAY TREASURE HUNT. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Search for clues to help you find the leprechaun’s treasure. All ages. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

SUNDAY, MARCH 17

BRISTOL

ANNUAL ALL THINGS GREEN PROGRAM. 12 to 3:30 p.m. Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut, St. Patrick’s Day activities, crafts, facts, and treats. Members: $3 per child; adults and seniors, free, non-members pay $6 per child, $5 per adult or senior (65+). Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. Contact: (860) 583-1234, eoconnell@elcct.org.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

BRISTOL

BRISTOL BABIES ARE BORN READING – STORY TIME FOR PARENTS-TO-BE. 6:30 p.m. Offering expecting parents opportunities to learn about early literacy skills, hear stories, make friends. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 x. 6.

APRIL 9 to 11

BRISTOL

BRISTOL EARLY CHILDHOOD FAIR. Open all day Friday to Sunday. Visit tables offering information from experts who help children succeed. Meet community teachers, school administrators, pediatricians, dentists, social workers, and more. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787 x. 6.

NOW to APRIL 4

BRISTOL

HOMESCHOOL CLUB. First and third Thursdays of the month, 2:30 p.m. at the Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Ages 5-12. Register at (860) 584-7790.

NOW to APRIL 8

BRISTOL

STORY TIME AND READING CLUB SESSION FOR WINTER-SPRING 2017. Free. Registration is not required. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6, BristolLib.com

NOW to APRIL 16

BRISTOL

TODDLER STORYTIME AT MANROSS LIBRARY. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. at the Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Ages 1-2. Register at (860) 584-7790.

NOW to APRIL 17

BRISTOL

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME AT MANROSS LIBRARY. Wednesdays, 1:30 p.m. at the Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Ages 3-5. Register at (860) 584-7790.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

PROM GOWN DONATION DROP-OFF. At Southington Youth Services, 191 North Main St. Kristen’s Kloset is currently accepting donated, gently used, and up-to-date style gowns that are no more than four years old for students with limited resources. (860) 276-6281, youthservices@southington.org

JOY IN THE BEGINNING SUNDAY SCHOOL. Sundays through mid-June during. Sunday School program for children aged 3-6. The program provides a variety of religious-centered activities, The Church of St. Dominic, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. (860) 628-5159.