Indoor Track: Cardillo medals at New England championship

Southington indoor track and field juniors Trinity Cardillo and Sydney Garrison got to take a special trip to Boston this past Saturday. Both competed in the 32nd Annual New England Interscholastic Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Reggie Lewis Track & Athletic Center in Boston.

Cardillo finished fourth out of 34 competitors in the shot put with a toss of 41’9.5”, earning a new personal record by nearly two feet. Garrison finished 13th out of 39 competitors in the high jump with a height of 5’1”.

The meet didn’t start well for Cardillo, whose first attempt went about 34 feet, well below where she has been this season.

“She was facing the best New England has to offer, and she more than rose to the occasion,” co-coach Connor Green said. “She proceeded to throw four throws over the 41-foot mark, finishing with a best throw of 41’9.5”. With almost a two-foot personal best and top five finish in her first New England championships, to say she was excited would be seriously downplaying it.”

Garrison didn’t get to the heights that she wanted, but this was also her first New England championship meet.

“Making it this far showed just how committed she was to her growth this season,” Green said.

Garrison wanted a trip to the state open and she wanted to clear 5’4”. Check both of those goals off of the list.

“Not only did she accomplish both of them, she also earned all-conference, finished in the top three at Class LL and more importantly finished second overall at the state open,” Green said.

Cardillo will be making another special trip this weekend when she goes to New York City for the New Balance Nationals Indoor meet at The Armory. Cardillo will be competing in both the shot put and the weight throw. She will be in the Emerging Elite division for the shot put and the Championship division for the weight throw. The shot put is on Friday while the weight throw takes place on Sunday.

“With her season coming to a close, you can bet she is excited to end on a high note and get ready for a strong spring,” Green said.

Garrison will also be getting ready for the outdoor track and field season.

“She had an incredible indoor season,” Green said. “I know she is hungry for more and is ready to clear some major heights come the spring.”

