Girls hockey finishes 8-11

Southington girls teamed up with players from four other schools as part of an ice hockey co-op this winter.

The Avon-Southington-East Granby-RHAM-Wethersfield co-op played its games in the Connecticut High School Girls Hockey Association. Girls hockey isn’t a CIAC-sanctioned sport.

The Avon co-op lost its final two games of the regular season and finished 8-11, missing out on a chance to make the 12-team state playoffs.

The Nighthawks got major contributions on offense throughout the season from senior Abby Lamson of Southington. Lamson recorded 26 goals and eight assists. She had three hat tricks in 19 games, and she scored two goals on Senior Night, Feb. 2, at the Newington Ice Arena to go over the 20-goal mark for the season.

Lamson was named team MVP at the co-op’s postseason banquet on Feb. 27 at Hawk’s Landing. Kori Bartko was named the team’s best offensive player following a season where she had 22 goals and 11 assists. Kathleen Olmstead was named the team’s best defensive player. Lamson and Olmstead (RHAM) were senior captains while Bartko (Avon), also a senior, served as assistant captain.

Here are some highlights from this past season:

Dec. 8, 2018: First win of the season, 5-2 over Branford. Lamson had a hat trick while Bartko and Sarah Murphy each tallied one goal.

Dec. 26, 2018: Beat Ridgefield 4-3 behind a tremendous effort in goal by Logan Lada. Lamson had two goals while Bartko and Olmstead added one apiece.

Jan. 9: Blasted Woodstock Academy 8-0. Bartko erupted for four goals while Lamson had two. Lada provided the shutout in goal while Shelby Little and Izzy Lumnia each scored their first goal of the season.

Jan. 21: Beat Stamford 4-3 with a goal apiece from Lamson, Alex Schlosser, Paige Muscillo and Brynn Steele. Steele and Muscillo scored their first goals of the season, and Lada made 28 saves.

Jan. 23: Blew out Trumbull-St. Joseph 6-2 behind a balanced offensive effort. Lamson (3 goals, 2 assists), Lumnia (2) and Bartko scored the goals while Maddy Bentz tallied four assists.

Feb. 2: Defeated Masuk 6-1 on Senior Night. Lamson and Bartko scored two goals each while Little and Murphy added a goal apiece.

Feb. 3: Beat Hand-Coginchaug-Old Lyme 6-3 on the road. Lamson had her third hat trick of the season, Murphy scored twice, and Adele Oprica added her first goal of the season.

Feb. 13: Last win of the season, 4-2 over NW Catholic-Mercy. Lamson (2), Little and Murphy scored the goals while Lada made the stops in goal.