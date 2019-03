Fire report for the March 8 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, Feb. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 24:

Monday, Feb. 18

3:13 a.m., 80 School St., Dispatched and canceled en route

5:52 a.m., 1 Darling St., EMS call excluding vehicle

9:19 a.m., 16 Nicolo Way, CO detector activation

10:29 a.m., 3 Darling St., Lock-out vehicle

10:29 p.m., I-84 Eastbound and Queen Street, Vehicle accident

Tuesday, Feb. 19

5:51 a.m., West Street and I-84 Eastbound

8:35 a.m., 105 West Center St., Water evacuation

9:12 a.m., 270 Spring St., Building fire

9:15 a.m., Main Street and Old Turnpike Road, Vehicle accident

10:41 a.m., 864 Savage St., Lock-out building

1:05 p.m., 270 Spring St., Alarm system activation

3:55 p.m., 655 Mulberry St., Public service

5:07 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, Vehicle accident

5:09 p.m., 54 Rethal St., Passenger vehicle fire

6:01 p.m., Meriden Waterbury and I-84, Vehicle accident

6:23 p.m., I-84 Westbound, No incident found on arrival

Wednesday, Feb. 20

12:17 a.m., 334 Old Turnpike Rd., Lock-out building

2:21 p.m., 188 Redstone St., Vehicle accident

3:11 p.m., 1724 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

4:48 p.m., West Street and West Queen Street, Vehicle accident

5:50 p.m., South Main Street and Crescent Street, Vehicle accident

7:44 p.m., 45 Craig Ave., CO detector activated

8:12 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

8:39 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

11:28 p.m., 568 West St., Vehicle accident

Thursday, Feb. 21

7:44 a.m., 662 Curtiss St., Vehicle accident

12:03 p.m., 655 Queen St., Vehicle accident

1:07 p.m., 158 N. Main St., Smoke detector activation

2:54 p.m., West Street and Queen Street, Vehicle accident

4:37 p.m., 1348 West St., Vehicle accident

9:34 p.m., 867 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

Friday, Feb. 22

11:55 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

2:41 p.m., 30 Prosperity Ct., Lock-out building

4:23 p.m., 3 Darling St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

5:11 p.m., 38 Mooreland Dr., CO detector activation

5:49 p.m., 58 Homesdale Ave., Lock-out vehicle

7:26 p.m., 40 Sunset Ridge Dr., CO detector activation

9:00 p.m., 653 Meriden Ave., Public service

Saturday, Feb. 23