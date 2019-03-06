Dining listings for the March 8 edition

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

BRISTOL

PASTA DINNER FUNDRAISER TO BENEFIT ‘CHARITY: WATER.’ 5 to 7 p.m. Hosted by Team Clean Waterbury. Last year, $2,000 raised to help children who die from diseases caused by unsafe water and poor sanitation. Pasta, meatballs, salad, bread, coffee. $10, adults. $5 for kids. Raffles. St. Gregory CCD Hall, 1043 Stafford Ave, Bristol. (860) 573-0845, YesFamily@comcast.net.

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

BRISTOL

AMERICAN LEGION POST 2 BREAKFAST. 8 to 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 2, 22 Hooker St., Bristol. Cost is $7 to build your own omelet, eggs any style, French toast, pancakes, bacon, sausage, ham, home fries, coffee, orange juice, tomato juice, take-out orders available.

SOUTHINGTON

LORD FAMILY BENEFIT BREAKFAST. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Southington Fire Department Co. 2, 128 West Main St., Plantsville. Cost is $5 per person (under 5 is free), includes all you can eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, and orange juice. Raffle and bake sale. Proceeds benefit the Lord family medical expenses. Any donations can be mailed to Plantsville Engine Co. 2, 128 W. Main St., Plantsville, CT 06479. More info, call Andrew Phillips, (860) 384-5659.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

SOUTHINGTON

CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE DINNER. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Salad, entrée, dessert and choice of beverage. Holy Trinity Church, 200 Summer St., Plantsville. Tickets will be sold at the door or call (860) 628-0736 to make a reservation.

MONDAY, MARCH 18

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON UNICO ITALIAN DINNER. 6 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. Cost is $32 per person, includes antipasto, pasta e fagioli, macaroni and meatballs, soffritto, chicken parmigiana, roasted potatoes and insalata. Wine will be served with dinner. Dinner at Testa’s Banquet Facility, 26 S. Center St., Southington. RSVP, Dave Zoni, (860) 384-9103.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

BRISTOL

CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA BUS TRIP, HYDE PARK, N.Y. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Dine at the Caterina De’Medici Ristorante. Three-course meal includes Risotto al Pomodoro, Pollo alla Valdostana, and Profiterole allo Zabagtione. After lunch, visit the Millbrook Wintery. $130 per person. March 20 deadline. (860) 585-1020.