Police: New Britain man knocks victim unconscious at Party City

On March 4, Southington Police announced that on Feb. 27, Alexis Medero, 34, of New Britain, was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree assault. Medero was processed and released on a $1,500 bond and given an appearance date of March 11 at Bristol Court.

On Feb. 27, between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Medero entered Party City at 750 Queen St. looking to speak with the victim regarding “recent issues between them.” At this point Medero allegedly punched the victim once in the face with a closed fist. It was reported that as a result of the punch, the victim was knocked unconscious for several minutes.

Medero fled the scene and responding officers were unable to locate him. The victim was transported to a local hospital via ambulance for treatment of facial injuries. During the course of the investigation, officers made contact with an acquaintance of Medero and he eventually turned himself in at headquarters.