New director at Mulberry Gardens

Mulberry Gardens of Southington recently introduced a new executive director. Jacquelyn Gaulin, who has extensive background in senior living operations, care coordination and dementia programming, was selected in November to lead the not-for-profit assisted living, adult day and memory care community.

For the previous five years, Gaulin was the executive director of an assisted living and memory care community in Hamden. She credits her career in the senior living field to family members who inspired her.

“I love being in the moment with residents – whether that be singing, dancing, reminiscing or just sitting,” she said in a press release. “My favorite quote is by Maya Angelou. At the end of the day, ‘people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.’”

Gaulin is a certified director of assisted living. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in psychology from College of the Holy Cross and lives in Wethersfield with her husband and two children.

Gaulin was selected for the leadership role when Katie Mauriello, former executive director, took the position of regional director of sales and occupancy with Hartford HealthCare Senior Services.

“One of my goals is to ensure residents are provided with the highest quality of care by maintaining positive relationships with residents, family, and local and state agencies,” Gaulin said in a press release. “I love that Hartford HealthCare seeks to ‘make every moment matter’ because it aligns perfectly with what I want to do every day and inspire others to do the same.”

Mulberry Gardens of Southington is a not-for-profit assisted living, adult day and memory care community located at 58 Mulberry St. For more info, visit www.mulberrygardens.org.