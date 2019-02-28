Town of Southington awarded $400K small cities grant

The Town of Southington is inviting applications for its home improvement loan program, announced the Town Manager Mark Sciota in a press release. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 1 of this year.

The town has been awarded a $400,000 “small cities” grant from the Connecticut Department of Housing. The grant awards 0 percent interest, indefinitely deferred loans to eligible low and moderate income Southington residents for the purpose of making health and safety improvements to their homes.

Eligible improvements include, among others: roof replacement, window replacement, furnace replacements, septic repairs and installations, ADA modifications, insulation, lead remediation, siding, and plumbing and electrical upgrades.

“We’ve done this a couple times now. It’s very important to make sure we keep our residents safe,” said Sciota. “Things like leaking roofs, non-operating furnaces, can be fixed with this program. It helps residents, and it helps us to know they are safe in their homes.”

The purpose of the grant is to provide funds for low and moderate income homeowners to make needed repairs to their homes. To be eligible, an applicant must meet three requirements. Homeowners must: have an annual income that does not exceed $50,350 for a single household or $71,900 for a household of four; have 10 percent equity in the home; and be up to date on municipal taxes.

One of the benefits of this grant is that the money goes out as 0 percent interest loans. It is not due and payable until the house changes title. For homeowners who cannot obtain funds through bank loans, this program is a wonderful option that requires no out-of-pocket costs. The grant also allows the town to establish a revolving loan fund in perpetuity to provide assistance to additional residents who need home repairs.

Some possible uses that have been identified include replacing failed furnaces, roofs, windows, and septic system repairs. These funds can provide for ADA modifications to homes as well, such as entrance ramps and bathroom modifications.

Please visit the “Housing Rehab Program” link or type “Housing Rehab Program” into the search bar on the town website to access an application.

Anyone considering taking advantage of this program may also contact the Town Manager’s office for further information (860) 276-6200 or the small cities consultant for Southington Lisa Low at (203) 888-5624.