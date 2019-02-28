Obituary: Mary K. (Comerford) Hartley, 95

Mary K. (Comerford) Hartley, 95 of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Ridgeview Health Care Center in Cromwell. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Hartley.

Born Aug 1, 1925 in North Bay Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Pearl (Graham) Comerford.

Mary was employed by Pratt & Whitney for 28 ½ years until her retirement.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Stacey Malley and husband Kevin of E. Hampton and Kenneth Hartley of Enfield; two great-grandchildren, Michael Robert Derosier and Meagan Hartley; daughter-in-law, Alicia Tellier and husband Brian of New Britain and a brother Dan Comerford of Canada. She was predeceased by her son Richard Hartley and a brother, Pat Comerford.

Services are private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com