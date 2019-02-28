Obituary: Leon J. Voisine, 101

Leon J. Voisine, 101 of Southington passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the HCC at Bradley Memorial. He was the husband of the late Mary (Muszynski) Voisine.

He was born September 6, 1917 in Ft. Kent, ME.

Leon was a veteran of WWII proudly serving as a Staff Sergeant in the US Army. He retired from Marlin Rockwell Corp.

He is survived by his two children, Linda Swenton and husband William of Naugatuck and Bruce Voisine of Southington; two grandchildren, Lisa Guarda and husband Michael of Southington and Shayne Swenton of Greenville, ME and six great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Shyanne, Jenna, Hope, Carter, Damien and a great-great-granddaughter Marianna.

A funeral home service will be held Friday 1p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial with military honors will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 12 noon until the time of the service. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com