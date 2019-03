Three year old Chloe, right, joins in during a demonstration at the Healthy Family Fun Fest on Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Aqua Turf. The demo, performed by the YMCA, was for a new fitness program, “Pound.” The free annual event focused on health and wellness drew scores of people for demonstrations, health screenings, information, and a tour through “The MEGA Hart,” a giant inflatable heart.

Photo by JANELLE MORELLI