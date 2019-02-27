Swimmers win twice

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington boys swimming and diving closed the season with two road wins over NW Catholic and South Windsor. The Blue Knights beat the Lions, 92-78, on Feb. 19, then took down the Bobcats, 102-84, on Feb. 22.

Southington finished the regular season with a record of 6-5. Next up is the conference and state meets, which begin this week.

Here’s what happened in the last two meets of the regular season:

Win over NW Catholic

FEB. 19—The Knights began their final week of the regular season with a victory over the Lions at the Farmington Valley YMCA in Granby.

Southington won the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.98), which was made up of Brian Egan, Landon Colby, Kyle Buchanan and Jon Cocchiola.

Colby and Melanson each had an individual win. Colby finished first in the 100 freestyle (53.77) and Melanson was first in the 500 freestyle (5:14.19. Chase Galayda took the top spot in diving with a score of 242.

Southington led NW Catholic 92-44 following the 200 freestyle relay, meaning that the last three events of the meet were contested as exhibitions. The Knights finished 1-2-3 in diving and the 100 freestyle, along with 1-2-4 in the 500 freestyle. Southington was 1-2 in the 200 freestyle relay, and it also finished 2-3-4 in the 200 freestyle, 200 IM and 100 butterfly.

Win over South Windsor

FEB. 22—The Knights concluded the final week of their regular season with a win over the Bobcats at the Star Hill Athletic Center in Tolland.

Southington took the lead for good, 58-52, by winning the 100 freestyle, 11-5. After the teams split the 500 freestyle, the Knights won three of the last four events to pull away. Tyler Heidgerd won the 100 freestyle (51.00), then won the 100 backstroke (59.78). He was also part of the winning 400 freestyle relay, which included Landon Colby, Jackson Malsheske and Derek Melanson (3:38.84). Colby was first in the 100 butterfly (56.90).

Southington also won the 200 freestyle relay, which was made up of Brian Egan, Kyle Buchanan, Jacob Zukowski and Jon Cocchiola (1:39.72).

In the key 100 freestyle victory, Cocchiola and Buchanan finished third and fourth behind Heidgerd’s first place. The Knights won the 200 freestyle relay, 10-4, then claimed the 100 backstroke, 12-4, for an 88-68 lead. The Bobcats took the 100 breaststroke, 12-4, to cut the margin to 92-80. Southington placed first and third in the 400 freestyle relay, 10-4, to close out the scoring.

Splash Classic

The girls got a chance to compete in the annual Splash Classic at Avon High School, a girls-only competition for athletes on boys varsity teams.

Senior captain Elena Famiglietti tied for seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.88) and finished 11th in the 200 IM (2:39.76), medaling in both events. Junior Gianna Wadowski finished seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:07.26) and ninth in the 100 backstroke (1:11.05), medaling in both events.

The 200 medley relay of sophomore Sophia Slowik, Famiglietti, Wadowski and junior Kiara Hourigan finished sixth (2:09.11). The 200 freestyle relay of Wadowski, Slowik, Hourigan and Famiglietti also finished sixth (1:57.37).

Up next: The Knights competed in the CCC West Division’s diving championship on Tuesday at Westminster School in Simsbury. On Wednesday, Southington took part in the CCC West swimming championship at Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford.