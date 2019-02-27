Police blotter for the March 1 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations to their Facebook page from Monday, Feb. 11 to Feb. 25:

Monday, Feb. 11

Sherroine Lewis, 25, of 31 Divinity St., Bristol, was charged with improper number of headlights, operating unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle under suspension, and possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana.

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Brendan Rocap, 29, of 77 Jeremy Woods Dr., Southington, was charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana.

Thursday, Feb. 14

Ryan Noury, 29, of 20 Rosemont Ave., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence.

Laura Sullivan, 33, of 122 E. Main St., Bristol, was charged with violation of a restraining order.

Ryan Ragalis, 26, of 78 Ten Acre Rd., New Britain, was charged with driving under the influence.

John Beidler, 49, of 112 Meriden Ave., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence.

Friday, Feb. 15

Otis Mendez, 29, of 24 Darling St., Southington, was charged with violation of probation.

Saturday, Feb. 16

Lizmarie Schryer, 23, of 12 Darling St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Sunday, Feb. 17

Lori Lee May, 51, of 100 Norton Park Rd., Plainville, was charged with failure to maintain lane and driving under the influence.

Tyler Dorsey, 25, of 137 Noel Ave., Bristol, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, engaging police in pursuit, operating a vehicle under suspension, and failure to signal a turn.

Monday, Feb. 18

Sonia Santiago, 27, of 13 Harriet Ave., Waterbury, was charged on two separate counts of second degree failure to appear.

Adam Powojski, Jr., 27, of 159 Heritage Dr., Berlin, was charged with driving under the influence.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Tammie King, 47, of 30 Darling St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Joshua Serrano, 26, of 77 Stafford St., Waterbury, was charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Angela Zenon, 41, of 428 Church St., New Britain, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Nicholas Garcia, 23, of 23 Vicki Lane, Southington, was charged with second degree breech of peace.

Thursday, Feb. 21

Robert Emfinger, 47, of 78 Edgewood Cir., Southington, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.

Friday, Feb. 22

Richard Blais, 32, of 30 Sonstrom Rd., Bristol, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to display headlights, and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Colin Jenkins, 21, of 7 Executive Hill Rd., Wolcott, was charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana.

Nolan Butler, 26, of 46 Royal Oak Dr., Waterbury, was charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana.

Sarah Hun, 45, of 100 Norton Park Rd., Plainville, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to renew license.

Monday, Feb. 25