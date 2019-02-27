Police blotter for the March 1 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations to their Facebook page from Monday, Feb. 11 to Feb. 25:
Monday, Feb. 11
- Sherroine Lewis, 25, of 31 Divinity St., Bristol, was charged with improper number of headlights, operating unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle under suspension, and possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
- Brendan Rocap, 29, of 77 Jeremy Woods Dr., Southington, was charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana.
Thursday, Feb. 14
- Ryan Noury, 29, of 20 Rosemont Ave., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence.
- Laura Sullivan, 33, of 122 E. Main St., Bristol, was charged with violation of a restraining order.
- Ryan Ragalis, 26, of 78 Ten Acre Rd., New Britain, was charged with driving under the influence.
- John Beidler, 49, of 112 Meriden Ave., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence.
Friday, Feb. 15
- Otis Mendez, 29, of 24 Darling St., Southington, was charged with violation of probation.
Saturday, Feb. 16
- Lizmarie Schryer, 23, of 12 Darling St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Sunday, Feb. 17
- Lori Lee May, 51, of 100 Norton Park Rd., Plainville, was charged with failure to maintain lane and driving under the influence.
- Tyler Dorsey, 25, of 137 Noel Ave., Bristol, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, engaging police in pursuit, operating a vehicle under suspension, and failure to signal a turn.
Monday, Feb. 18
- Sonia Santiago, 27, of 13 Harriet Ave., Waterbury, was charged on two separate counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Adam Powojski, Jr., 27, of 159 Heritage Dr., Berlin, was charged with driving under the influence.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
- Tammie King, 47, of 30 Darling St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Joshua Serrano, 26, of 77 Stafford St., Waterbury, was charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
- Angela Zenon, 41, of 428 Church St., New Britain, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Nicholas Garcia, 23, of 23 Vicki Lane, Southington, was charged with second degree breech of peace.
Thursday, Feb. 21
- Robert Emfinger, 47, of 78 Edgewood Cir., Southington, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.
Friday, Feb. 22
- Richard Blais, 32, of 30 Sonstrom Rd., Bristol, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to display headlights, and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Saturday, Feb. 23
- Colin Jenkins, 21, of 7 Executive Hill Rd., Wolcott, was charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana.
- Nolan Butler, 26, of 46 Royal Oak Dr., Waterbury, was charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana.
- Sarah Hun, 45, of 100 Norton Park Rd., Plainville, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to renew license.
Monday, Feb. 25
- Joseph Delgado III, 51, of 26 W. Center St., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain a lane, and improper turn.