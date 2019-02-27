Indoor Track: Knights compete at postseason events

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington sent several indoor track and field athletes to the 85th Eastern States championships on Feb. 19 at The Armory Track & Field Center in New York.

“The Armory is an historic track and the kids had a great time,” co-coach Dan Dachelet said. “This was the largest contingent of SHS athletes to qualify for the meet.”

There were school records and personal record achieved by the Blue Knights at the meet. The boys 4x400m relay of Trevor Porter, Johnny Carreiro, Joe Verderame and Ryan Slesinski ran a 3:30.80 and broke their own record, which was 3:31.84.

Slesinski broke a 12-year-old school record in the 800m by running his first sub-two minute race in the event on an indoor track. Slesinski ran the race in 1:59.29 and bested Jim Rosenberger’s time of 2:08.20, which he ran on Feb. 1, 2007. Slesinski finished eighth overall in the 800m.

Trinity Cardillo finished fourth in the shot put with a personal record throw of 39’10.50”. Sydney Garrison tied for eighth place in the high jump with a jump of 5’2”, and Kate Kemnitz was 15th in the 800m (2:24.21). Anthony Penta also competed for Southington, taking his turns in the long jump.

New England Weight Throw Championship

FEB. 21—Cardillo competed in the meet, held at the Providence Career and Technical Academy in Providence, R.I., and she garnered her second personal record of the week.

Cardillo finished seventh with a throw of 48’10”. The throw ranks Cardillo 30th overall in the United States and seventh among non-senior throwers in the country.

Connecticut Weight Throw Championship

FEB. 23—Cardillo competed in the state meet, which was held this past Saturday at Bloomfield High School. She finished third at the meet with a throw of 44’8”.

Up next: Cardillo and fellow junior Garrison compete in the 32nd annual New England championship meet on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Boston.

