Health listings for the March 1 edition

MARCH 13, APRIL 10

PLAINVILLE

FREE MONTHLY BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sponsored by Mulberry Gardens of Southington. No appointments necessary. Drop-in. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville.

SUNDAY, APRIL 6

SOUTHINGTON

HOLISTIC BENEFIT FAIR. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 45 readers and vendors. The Wellness Center, 72 Center St., Southington $5. Benefits Southington food pantry and dog pound. YourHolisticEvents.com

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

NALAXONE (NARCAN) TRAINING. If you or someone you love is interested in being trained to administer Naloxone (also known as Narcan, the opioid reversal drug), send a confidential email to Megan at albanesem@southington.org. or a confidential voicemail at (860) 276-6272. This opportunity is funded through the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, the State Targeted Response to the Opioid Epidemic mini-grant, and the Change the Script campaign.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFORMATION. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., at the Southington Public Library, 255 Main St. Wheeler Clinic Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator Justine Micalizzi will be available to offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.

FREE LIVESTRONG PROGRAM. The Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA is offering a free 12-week small-group fitness program called Livestrong at the Y designed for adult cancer survivors ages 18 and up, designed to help those affected by cancer gain strength, endurance and self-esteem. Classes take place Monday and Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Next session begins April 1 and ends June 19. Register at sccymca.org or call (860) 426-9531.