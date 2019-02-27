Fire report for the March 1 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 48 incidents from Monday, Feb. 11 to Sunday, Feb. 17:
Monday, Feb. 11
- 5:52 a.m., 168 Chamberlain Highway, Cover assignment, standby
- 7:12 a.m., North Shuttle Street, Vehicle accident
- 8:33 a.m., 501 Ridgewood Rd., Alarm system activation, no threat found
- 11:11 a.m., 11 Spring St., HazMat release investigation
- 3:44 p.m., 79 Buena Vista Dr., CO detector activated
- 4:21 p.m., 75 Aircraft Rd., Sprinkler activation, no fire
- 4:32 p.m., 33 Charles St., Combustible/flammable gas/liquid
- 4:59 p.m., Memorial Drive & Pleasant Street, Passenger vehicle fire
Tuesday, Feb. 12
- 3:47 a.m., 41 Riverside Dr., Dispatched and cancelled en route
- 10:49 a.m., West Street/I-84 Westbound ramp, Vehicle accident
- 11:09 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident
- 11:39 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 12:13 p.m., 426 N. Main St., Vehicle accident
- 1:23 p.m., 46 Brownstone Dr., Lock-out building
- 3:04 p.m., I-84 Westbound, No incident found on arrival
- 3:06 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 3:18 p.m., I-691 Westbound, Dispatched and cancelled en route
- 3:54 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 4:46 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Good intent call
- 5:12 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 8:56 p.m., 33-A Darling St., Smoke detector activation
- 9:31 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
Wednesday, Feb. 13
- 6:58 a.m., 1156 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
- 7:32 a.m., 100 Carriage Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 7:50 a.m., 28 Summer St., Medical assist (EMS)
- 8:37 a.m., Riverside Court & Curtiss Street, Vehicle accident
- 10:16 a.m., 25 Chestnut St., Road freight
- 11:53 a.m., 77 Brookview Pl., EMS call excluding vehicle
- 5:51 p.m., 505 N. Main St., Oil or other combustible liquid
- 8:46 p.m., 74 Summer St., Lock-in
Thursday, Feb. 14
- 7:49 a.m., 120 Laning St., Smoke detector activation
- 11:45 a.m., I-691 Eastbound, No incident found on arrival
- 12:54 p.m., 3 Darling St., Assist invalid
- 5:23 p.m., 74 Summer St., Lock-in
- 8:33 p.m., 1048 S. Main St., Lock-out building
- 8:56 p.m., N. Main Street & High Street, Vehicle accident
Friday, Feb. 15
- 6:56 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Police matter
- 10:40 a.m., 745 Main St., EMS call excluding vehicle
- 1:24 p.m., 342 Queen St., Citizen complaint
- 5:17 p.m., 35 Autran Ave., Smoke detector activation
Saturday, Feb. 16
- 10:49 a.m., 159 Pondview Dr., CO detector activated
- 1:32 p.m., 677 Flanders St., EMS call excluding vehicle
- 1:39 p.m., 36 James Ave., Smoke scare
- 1:48 p.m., 1219 S. Main St., EMS call excluding vehicle
- 5:19 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 11:28 p.m., 66 Parkview Dr., Smoke detector activation
Sunday, Feb. 17
- 2:12 a.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation
- 4:38 a.m., 16 Nicolo Way, CO Detector activation