Fire report for the March 1 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 48 incidents from Monday, Feb. 11 to Sunday, Feb. 17:

Monday, Feb. 11

5:52 a.m., 168 Chamberlain Highway, Cover assignment, standby

7:12 a.m., North Shuttle Street, Vehicle accident

8:33 a.m., 501 Ridgewood Rd., Alarm system activation, no threat found

11:11 a.m., 11 Spring St., HazMat release investigation

3:44 p.m., 79 Buena Vista Dr., CO detector activated

4:21 p.m., 75 Aircraft Rd., Sprinkler activation, no fire

4:32 p.m., 33 Charles St., Combustible/flammable gas/liquid

4:59 p.m., Memorial Drive & Pleasant Street, Passenger vehicle fire

Tuesday, Feb. 12

3:47 a.m., 41 Riverside Dr., Dispatched and cancelled en route

10:49 a.m., West Street/I-84 Westbound ramp, Vehicle accident

11:09 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

11:39 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

12:13 p.m., 426 N. Main St., Vehicle accident

1:23 p.m., 46 Brownstone Dr., Lock-out building

3:04 p.m., I-84 Westbound, No incident found on arrival

3:06 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

3:18 p.m., I-691 Westbound, Dispatched and cancelled en route

3:54 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

4:46 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Good intent call

5:12 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

8:56 p.m., 33-A Darling St., Smoke detector activation

9:31 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

Wednesday, Feb. 13

6:58 a.m., 1156 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

7:32 a.m., 100 Carriage Dr., Smoke detector activation

7:50 a.m., 28 Summer St., Medical assist (EMS)

8:37 a.m., Riverside Court & Curtiss Street, Vehicle accident

10:16 a.m., 25 Chestnut St., Road freight

11:53 a.m., 77 Brookview Pl., EMS call excluding vehicle

5:51 p.m., 505 N. Main St., Oil or other combustible liquid

8:46 p.m., 74 Summer St., Lock-in

Thursday, Feb. 14

7:49 a.m., 120 Laning St., Smoke detector activation

11:45 a.m., I-691 Eastbound, No incident found on arrival

12:54 p.m., 3 Darling St., Assist invalid

5:23 p.m., 74 Summer St., Lock-in

8:33 p.m., 1048 S. Main St., Lock-out building

8:56 p.m., N. Main Street & High Street, Vehicle accident

Friday, Feb. 15

6:56 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Police matter

10:40 a.m., 745 Main St., EMS call excluding vehicle

1:24 p.m., 342 Queen St., Citizen complaint

5:17 p.m., 35 Autran Ave., Smoke detector activation

Saturday, Feb. 16

10:49 a.m., 159 Pondview Dr., CO detector activated

1:32 p.m., 677 Flanders St., EMS call excluding vehicle

1:39 p.m., 36 James Ave., Smoke scare

1:48 p.m., 1219 S. Main St., EMS call excluding vehicle

5:19 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

11:28 p.m., 66 Parkview Dr., Smoke detector activation

Sunday, Feb. 17