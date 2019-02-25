United Way to honor Calvanese Foundation at March 22 dinner

United Way of Southington officials are planning an upgraded approach to its 2019 annual campaign. Starting with the non-profit organization’s annual dinner-dance on Friday, March 22, the board of directors have been inspired to raise additional funding this year for 11 agencies that depend on the local funding.

The theme for the dinner is “best kept secrets,” highlighting what United Way does for Southington people each year thanks to contributions and fundraising.

United Way in Southington was formed in 1926 and has been raising funding to support various agencies that assist local people in need of transportation, counseling and basic necessities of life.

“Our basic goal has not changed, but we are dedicated to making United Way more visible to the community and upgrading our numerous events,” said executive director Jack Eisenmann in a press release.

The annual dinner-dance at the Aqua Turf will include a brief program, a unique display of food stations and desserts, an open bar and dancing. A silent auction is also planned with committee members currently securing donations from the local businesses.

This year, it has been announced that Kathryn Reinhard of the Joe and Kay Calvanese Foundation will be honored for the foundation’s financial generosity which afforded numerous organizations in Southington. In addition, United Way is preparing a booklet featuring local advertisements and articles regarding the events sponsored by the organization.

The booklet will be available throughout the year beginning at the annual dinner. United Way is comprised of 23 volunteer board members. Other events include several blood drives, the annual campaign kickoff breakfast, work with postal employees to raise food, a senior lunch at the Calendar House, the festival of trees and a new food event for veterans.

United Way tickets for March 22 are $100 per person with sponsorships available for table seating and signage. The United Way office is located at 31 Liberty Street.

Contributions to the campaign are greatly appreciated, Eisenmann noted.