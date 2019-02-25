Obituary: Martin H. Jansen, 95

Martin H. Jansen, 3 days shy of 96, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at MidState Medical Center. He had been the loving husband of the late Ethel E. (Casey) Jansen for 64 years.

Born on February 27, 1923 in New Paltz, NY to the late John H. and Lillian B. (Sauer) Jansen, he had been a Plantsville resident for over 60 years.

Martin proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. He worked as an electrical engineer at Northeast Utilities, retiring after many years of service. Martin was a member of the Planning and Zoning Committee, AARP and the Red Cross.

He is survived by two daughters, Joan Staschke and husband Wayne of Guilford and Arlene Jalowiecki of Southington, four grandchildren: Scott Staschke (Karin), Kelly Acquarulo (Andrew), Jenn Jalowiecki (Chris) and Joseph Jalowiecki (Becca), six great-grandchildren, Faye, Maya, Amber, Lisa, Sean and Paxton and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four sisters and one brother.

Martin was a devoted and dedicated parishioner of Mary Our Queen Church since its inception. He loved his church and his faith. His passion was his garden with many, many vegetables, fruits and berries. He enjoyed making multiple pies and breads. He will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Martin’s memory may be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville with a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Plantsville. Burial with military honors will follow in South End Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.