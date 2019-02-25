Obituary: Lisa M. (McNatt) Charette, 49

Lisa M. (McNatt) Charette, 49, of Southington, mother, grandmother and beloved friend, passed away on February 19, 2019. Lisa was born in Seattle, WA on July 29, 1969.

She enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1987 and was based in Schweinfurt, Germany with the 3rd Infantry Division. Lisa moved to Connecticut with her family after completing her service. She worked as a Care Management Associate at Aetna for over 18 years.

Lisa was loved by many for her easy-going, fun-loving spirit. She was always the first to help friends in need and could lighten up any difficult situation with her great sense of humor.

Lisa leaves behind her loving daughter Kristi and her husband Jose, two cherished grandsons, Isaac and Eli, partner Elizabeth, her two beloved cats and many special friends that will miss her dearly.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lisa’s memory may be made to the Animal Alliance Welfare League of New Britain, Connecticut, P.O. Box 1775, New Britain, CT 06050.

A celebration of Lisa’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held before the service from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.