Obituary: Dorothy (Rindfleisch) Forrest, 91

Dorothy (Rindfleisch) Forrest, 91, of Bristol, wife of the late William A. Forrest, died Thursday (February 13, 2019) at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. Mrs. Forrest was born July 2, 1927 in Bristol, CT and was a daughter of the late Edward and Emma (Kannenberg) Rindfleisch. A lifelong Bristol resident, she was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at The Bristol Press in the classified advertising department. Dorothy loved to read and spend time with her family. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: David W. and Deborah Forrest of Wethersfield, Peter W. and Kathleen Forrest, of Bristol; Allan W. Forrest of Tucson; two daughters and sons-in-law: Diane R. and Robert St. Laurent of Franklin, and Kathleen E. and Eric Waltz of Southington; one sister: Eleanor O’Regan of Bristol; twelve grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren. Dorothy is predeceased by two brothers: Arthur and Harold Rindfleisch; and a daughter-in-law Marsha Forrest. Dorothy’s family wishes to thank the staff of Sheriden Woods for their kind and compassionate care. Funeral services will be held on Monday (February 18, 2019) at 11 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 9 and 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Dorothy’s memorial page at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.