Woman arrested for kicking police officer

A Terryville woman was arrested for attacking a Southington police officer on Saturday, Feb. 9 when police were responding to reports of a suspicious person running into the bushes and knocking over garbage cans.

According to police, officers came into contact with Megan Rossignol, 23, during the investigation, and they reported that she was loud, belligerent, and appeared to be intoxicated. Rossignol was yelling profanities and then kicked one of the officers in the upper, inner thigh area.

The officer was not injured by the kick, but police took the woman into custody and transported her to an area medical center for evaluation. Rossignol was reported as acting belligerent with medical personnel during her transport to the facility and upon her arrival.

Rossignol was charged with criminal attempt to assault a police officer, breach of peace, and disorderly conduct. After being discharged from the medical facility, she was released on a $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Feb. 11.