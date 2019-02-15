Man arrested for fight at Denny’s

On Aug. 18, 2018, a dispute between two women at Denny’s Restaurant on Queen Street escalated to into a fight that led to the arrest of Jayson Calderon-Perez, 34, on Monday, Feb. 11 for injuring a victim during the fight.

According to police, Calderon-Perez was with several other people in the restaurant when an unidentified female in his group became involved in a dispute with a female at another table. As the dispute between the females turned physical, a man attempted to separate the two women. As he tried to break up the fight, Calderon-Perez struck the man in the head from behind, knocking the victim unconscious. When the victim fell, he landed on the table of another patron. Calderon-Perez then struck the already unconscious victim again before fleeing the restaurant with the other members of his group.

A photo from the Denny’s surveillance system was placed on the Southington Police Department Facebook page, which resulted in an anonymous tip identifying Calderon-Perez as the person that committed the assault. Based on that identification, police were able to get a warrant for his arrest.

Calderon-Perez was charged with second degree assault and second degree breach of peace. He was held pending a $10,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court the same day as his arrest.