Obituary: Lavina L. (Lank) Goodwin, 90

Lavina L. (Lank) Goodwin, 90, of Southington, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She was the wife of the late Carl Goodwin.

She was born on Jan. 15, 1929 in Rockland, ME the daughter of the late Daniel and Marion Collins. She was a founding member of Central Baptist Church in Southington. Lavina loved caring for children and was an avid reader, especially the Bible. She enjoyed the many children in her life.

She is survived by her loving children Ellen Niles and husband Skip, Donna Pelletier and husband Brian all of Southington, Peter Goodwin and wife Karen of Plantsville and Calvin Goodwin and wife Donna Lee of Prospect; as well as 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She also leaves a brother Daniel Collins Jr. of Maine and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a great grandson Kyle Valerio and brothers Donald and Albert Lank.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday Feb. 16, 2019 at the Central Baptist Church, 1505 West St. Southington at 11am. Calling hours will be at the church from 10-11 am. Burial services will be in the spring at Hillside Cemetery in Eastport, ME.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Central Baptist Church, 1505 West. St. Southington, CT 06489.

