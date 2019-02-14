Obituary: John G. Cassidy, 76

John G. Cassidy, 76, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Coakley) Cassidy.

Born July 14, 1942 in Elizabeth, NJ, he was the son of the late James and Rose (McKenna) Cassidy.

John retired from Stanley Tools after 35 years of service. He loved to travel and was an avid boater throughout his life. He and Mary made wonderful memories aboard Cheers with lifelong friends on the Connecticut River. After boating, he enjoyed the life of a snowbird in Florida with friends and family at Heritage Ridge.

In addition to his wife Mary he leaves three daughters, Lauren Dorman and husband Scott of Sugar Land, TX, Kathy Campbell and husband David of W. Hartford and Mary Servetah and husband Adam of Manalapan, NJ; four grandsons, Ben, Nick, Will and Ethan; a brother, Eugene Cassidy and wife Alyce of Edison, NJ; a brother-in-law, Chuck Sherrick of Berkley Heights, NJ and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Margaret Sherrick and a brother James Cassidy and wife Patricia.

His funeral will be held on Monday, 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. for a Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling Hours will be Sunday from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 659 Tower Ave., 1st Fl., Hartford, CT 06112. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com