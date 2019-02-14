Obituary: Genevieve (Touma) Haddad, 94

Genevieve (Touma) Haddad, 94, formerly of Southington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Chestelm Health and Rehabilitation Center. She had been the loving wife of the late Joseph M. Haddad Sr. for 33 years.

Genevieve was born on February 2, 1925 in Port Chester, NY at United Hospital to the late Assied and Lillian (Nejame) Touma. She grew up in Greenwich, CT and moved to Southington in 1943.

Genevieve was a passionate ballroom dancer, performing in competitions and showcases. She also enjoyed being with her family, friends and relatives. Genevieve had many interests such as traveling, painting, sketching, sculpting, golfing, reading, writing, and playing the organ. She also had the opportunity to write books, make wedding cakes for her family and friends, and sew many of her own clothes.

Genevieve is survived by her son Joseph Haddad Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO, her daughter Daryla Jean Haddad Pardee and husband Alfred of Colchester, four grandchildren: Joseph Haddad III and his wife Laura; Dr. Daniel Haddad; Dana Haddad and Jeremy Haddad and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Joseph, she was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Santaus, her brother, George Touma and her twin brother, Philip Touma.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Genevieve’s memory may be made to the St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington, CT 06489.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial of ashes will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Southington. There are no calling hours. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.