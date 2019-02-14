Council approves contract for West Street and Jude Lane intersection

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Town Council unanimously approved a contract for improvements to the intersection of West Street and Jude Lane.

The project, at a cost of $676,692, will be 100 percent funded through two grants for the public works department. One grant came from the local capital improvement program (LOCIP), and the other came from the local transportation capital improvement program (LOTCIP).

Public works director Keith Hayden reported construction will begin in early spring of this year. The project will provide a northbound left-turn lane on West Street.

“For those of you familiar with that intersection, if you have one person turning left, at any time of the day, it blocks traffic up,” said Hayden to councilors. “Everybody’s got to stop and wait for that car to turn to clear the traffic. This project will allow a protected lane with a green arrow and will improve operation of that intersection quite dramatically.”

The project was designed by engineering company AECOMM and will be constructed by Paramount Construction, LLC. Of Newington. The price includes the bid amount plus a 10 percent incidental or contingency cost.

The public works department has a number of projects in the works for 2019 into 2020. Hayden reported the town will enter the final design phase of the linear trail connection from Lazy Lane to the Plainville town line. That project is also 100 percent funded by grants from both federal funds (80 percent) and state funds (20 percent).

The department will also replace the Spring Street bridge over Quinnipiac River. That project will be 80 percent funded by federal grants at just shy of $2 million. Construction will begin in spring of 2020. There will be a public information meeting on Feb. 20 in the municipal center at 6:30 p.m. Work on the Marion Avenue bridge over falls brook is also in the works and is 100 percent funded for construction.

Construction of the water pollution control facility upgrade is “just getting underway,” Hayden said, and is expected to take 30 months to complete. A clean water grant provided the town $13.8. In addition, the state mandated new limits on how much phosphorus can be discharged into the Quinnipiac River, so there is a 50 percent state reimbursement for upgrades related to phosphorus improvements.

“This project has been a long-time coming, and we’ve been actively working with Tighe and Bond, the designer, for several years now,” said Hayden. “We are getting the design done, so we are quite excited about finally getting that under construction.”

