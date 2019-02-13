Wrestlers close the regular season with a win

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington wrestling closed the dual meet portion of its 2018-19 season with a 49-30 win over New Britain in a CCC West Division road matchup on Feb. 6.

The Blue Knights finished with a dual meet record of 13-2 (5-1 CCC West). Ben Gorr (5:44 at 113 pounds); Emmett Vitti (2:52 at 120); Caleb Brick (1:52 at 126); Derek Guida (:58 at 145); Billy Carr (1:08 at 170); Matt Jacobson (5:25 at 182); and Caleb Chesanow (1:25 at 195) all won by pin for Southington. Josh Vitti won a 21-7 major decision at 160 while Jared Guida took a 5-0 decision at 138.

Next up for the Knights is the Class LL state meet on Friday and Saturday at Trumbull High School. The first round begins at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Saturday’s action begins at either 9 a.m. or 10 a.m., depending on how many bouts are completed on Friday.

Top-ranked Danbury enters the Class LL state meet as the three-time defending champion. The Hatters have also won the last two state open titles. Southington finished last season’s Class LL meet tied for third with the host school Trumbull. The Knights won a Class LL state championship in 1978 and finished second to Danbury in 2000 and 2001.