Southington Public Library listings for the Feb. 15 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, option 5 or visit southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext.3.

Here are some upcoming events:

February

:Now thru Feb. 28, the library will showcase Richard Lopatosky and Jasmine Cedeno as Artists of the Month. Exhibits are on display during regular business hours of the library. Creativebug : The online crafting site Creativebug is now accessible to library cardholders. It offers more than 1,000 online art and crafting tutorials for free. Classes never expire, and the site offers ad-free video tutorials taught by artists and creative individuals.

. Thursday, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Check out a Southington Library cookbook, magazine, or e-book fitting February’s topic, Taste of France, and then spend some time experimenting with it. Please bring your own plate, utensils, and serving spoon. A Passeggiata (Stroll) Through Italy: Past, Present and Future. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Participants wishing to travel to Italy will leave with a better understanding of how to travel successfully among Italians to fully enjoy their experience. Presented by Mariann Millard.

March

Tuesday, March 5, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Registration required. Celebrate Mardi Gras in style with Dr. Ya Ya’s Dirty Rice Review—one of Connecticut’s most popular New Orleans-style party bands. Southington Reads. Thursday, March 7 at the Aqua Turf Club. This year’s 14th annual event will feature National Book Award winner Julia Glass. Registration for the free, popular event will open Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. Register online or call the library.

Ongoing Health/Legal

Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Last Friday of the month, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

Other Items

A committee co-sponsored by the Southington Public Library, The Southington Recreation Department, The Wallingford Parks and Recreation Department and the ARC of Southington. The committee is comprised of adults with disabilities and facilitators to create regionalized social events for disabled adults. Contact Elizabeth Chubet at 860-628-0947 at 6513 or chubete@southington.org for more information. Friends of the Library Bookstore. Mondays and Thursdays, 2 to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 to 8:30 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the lower level of the library. Browse a wide selection of movies, music, paperback books, and hard cover books.

Ongoing Programs