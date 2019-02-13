Police Blotter for the Feb. 15 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Monday, Jan. 28 to Tuesday, Feb. 5:
Monday, Jan. 28
- Autumn Green, 23, of 222 Bradley Ave., Waterbury, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Ileana Padua Cruz, 21, of 69 Marwood, New Britain, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
Thursday, Jan. 31
- Patrick Brown, 19, of 22 Goshen St., Hartford, was charged with first degree robbery and sixth degree larceny.
Friday, Feb. 1
- James Zaczowski, 61, of 339 Buckland St., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct and second degree violation of conditions of release.
- Rosemarie Melvin, 49, of 302 Stonegate Rd., was charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Blake Hanscom, 27, of 34 Great Pine Path, Plantsville, was charged with traveling too fast and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Yvonne Marie Gonzalez, 31, of 247 Fairfield Ave., Hartford, was charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
Saturday, Feb. 2
- Steven Vearil, 67, of 165 Jude Ln., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
Sunday, Feb. 3
- Hector Ruiz, 30, of 41 Pine Grove, Amherst, Mass., was charged with failure to display headlights, operating a vehicle under suspension, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Michael Hurlbut, 40, of 1547 Mount Vernon Rd., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and third degree strangulation.
Monday, Feb. 4
- Sara Johnson, 23, of 43 Quaker Ln., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Corrina Deloughery, 57, of 145 Rowe St., New Haven, was charged with first degree criminal trespassing and second degree breach of peace.
- Travis DiBendetto, 37, of 8 Darling St., Southington, was charged with violation of protective order, first degree failure to appear, and second degree failure to appear.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
- Shawn McDonald, 33, of 347 Mill St., Southington, was charged with failure to have headlights lit and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.