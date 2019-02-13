Police Blotter for the Feb. 15 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Monday, Jan. 28 to Tuesday, Feb. 5:

Monday, Jan. 28

Autumn Green, 23, of 222 Bradley Ave., Waterbury, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Thursday, Jan. 31

Patrick Brown, 19, of 22 Goshen St., Hartford, was charged with first degree robbery and sixth degree larceny.

Friday, Feb. 1

James Zaczowski, 61, of 339 Buckland St., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct and second degree violation of conditions of release.

Saturday, Feb. 2

Steven Vearil, 67, of 165 Jude Ln., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Sunday, Feb. 3

Hector Ruiz, 30, of 41 Pine Grove, Amherst, Mass., was charged with failure to display headlights, operating a vehicle under suspension, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Monday, Feb. 4

Sara Johnson, 23, of 43 Quaker Ln., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Tuesday, Feb. 5