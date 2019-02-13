Listings, Police

Police Blotter for the Feb. 15 edition

The Southington Police Department
69 Lazy Ln, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 378-1600

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Monday, Jan. 28 to Tuesday, Feb. 5:

Monday, Jan. 28

  • Autumn Green, 23, of 222 Bradley Ave., Waterbury, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
  • Ileana Padua Cruz, 21, of 69 Marwood, New Britain, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Thursday, Jan. 31

  • Patrick Brown, 19, of 22 Goshen St., Hartford, was charged with first degree robbery and sixth degree larceny.

Friday, Feb. 1

  • James Zaczowski, 61, of 339 Buckland St., Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct and second degree violation of conditions of release.
  • Rosemarie Melvin, 49, of 302 Stonegate Rd., was charged with driving under the influence, evading responsibility and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
  • Blake Hanscom, 27, of 34 Great Pine Path, Plantsville, was charged with traveling too fast and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
  • Yvonne Marie Gonzalez, 31, of 247 Fairfield Ave., Hartford, was charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Saturday, Feb. 2

  • Steven Vearil, 67, of 165 Jude Ln., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Sunday, Feb. 3

  • Hector Ruiz, 30, of 41 Pine Grove, Amherst, Mass., was charged with failure to display headlights, operating a vehicle under suspension, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
  • Michael Hurlbut, 40, of 1547 Mount Vernon Rd., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and third degree strangulation.

Monday, Feb. 4

  • Sara Johnson, 23, of 43 Quaker Ln., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
  • Corrina Deloughery, 57, of 145 Rowe St., New Haven, was charged with first degree criminal trespassing and second degree breach of peace.
  • Travis DiBendetto, 37, of 8 Darling St., Southington, was charged with violation of protective order, first degree failure to appear, and second degree failure to appear.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

  • Shawn McDonald, 33, of 347 Mill St., Southington, was charged with failure to have headlights lit and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

