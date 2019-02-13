Performance listings for the Feb. 15 edition

SATURDAY, FEB. 16

SOUTHINGTON

COMEDY NIGHT. 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 72, 64 Main St., Southington. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door), $150 for a table of 8. Show features comedians Jody Sloane, Steve Guilmette and Tim McKeever. Advance tickets at tickets.kiltonicpost72.org or the post lounge.

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

BRISTOL

COMEDY SHOW FUNDRAISER. Presented by Quota International of Bristol. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show at 7 p.m. Headliner Johnny Lampert, Alexandra McHale. Bristol Polish American Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol. Cash bar. Email for tickets. $30 per person. QuotaClubofBristol@yahoo.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

BRISTOL

RECITATION OF THE LIFE AND TIMES OF ZORA NEALE HURSTON. Speaker Gwendolyn Quezaire-Presuitt. Historical storytelling portrays the real life account of Hurston’s struggles, self-determination, and triumphs. Open to all‑ families, students, adults. St. Matthew School gym, 33 Welch Dr., Bristol. Free-will donation. Reservations. (860) 584-2732, (860)402-9676, (860) 585-0166.