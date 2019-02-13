Kids’ listings for the Feb. 15 edition

FEB. 15, 17

BRISTOL

PRESIDENTIAL CRAFTS. All day Friday and Saturday. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

SATURDAY, FEB. 16

BRISTOL

READ TO THE DOGS. 1 p.m. Practice your reading skills by sharing a story with a dog. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787.

POKEMON CLUB. 2 p.m. Discover Pokemon characters hidden in the library for a scavenger hunt, play Pokemon Bingo, make crafts and friend. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787.

MONDAY, FEB. 18

BRISTOL

PRESIDENTS DAY AT IMAGINE NATION. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn about the presidents through a variety of activities and hands-on workshops. Join the presidential birthday party to find out what president has a birthday closest to yours. Learn about presidential pets and play a presidential matching game. Workshop schedule: log cabin building at 10:30 a.m.; presidential selfies at 11:30 a.m.; Mt. Rushmore in clay at 1:30 p.m. at Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. Admission is $10 per person (free for members, children 1 and under). ImagineNation.org or (860) 314-1400.

TUESDAY, FEB. 19

BRISTOL

MAGICIAN STEVE WOYCE. Sponsored by Bristol School Readiness Council. 2 p.m. “The Magic Conductor’s Reading Adventure.” “The Caboose Mystery” and all new, “Dining Car Mystery.” Magic, comedy, storytelling, focuses on the importance of reading and using your imagination. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787.

KING-SIZED CANDY ADVENTURE. 10 a.m. to noon. Make your way through a world made of candy, playing mini-games to earn candy treats and small prizes. All-ages. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. (860) 584-7790.

PLAINVILLE

CANDY CAPERS ESCAPE ROOM. 2 p.m.. For ages 9 and up.. Plainville Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville Registration. plainvillelibrary.org.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 20

BRISTOL

VISIT INDOOR ARCTIC. 6 p.m. Games, stories, fun. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787.

THURSDAY, FEB. 21

BRISTOL

MISS JEN FROM READY, SET, YOGA. 10 a.m. Stretch, balance, move, and relax. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787.

FRIDAY, FEB. 22

BRISTOL

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, GEORGE WASHINGTON. Patriotic crafts all day. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787.

MONDAY, FEB. 25

BRISTOL

MYSTERY MONDAY. 6 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6, BristolLib.com

NOW to APRIL 4

BRISTOL

HOMESCHOOL CLUB. First and third Thursdays of the month, 2:30 p.m. at the Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Ages 5-12. Register at (860) 584-7790.

NOW to APRIL 8

BRISTOL

STORY TIME AND READING CLUB SESSION FOR WINTER-SPRING 2017. Free. Registration is not required. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6, BristolLib.com

NOW to APRIL 16

BRISTOL

TODDLER STORYTIME AT MANROSS LIBRARY. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. at the Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Ages 1-2. Register at (860) 584-7790.

NOW to APRIL 17

BRISTOL

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME AT MANROSS LIBRARY. Wednesdays, 1:30 p.m. at the Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Ages 3-5. Register at (860) 584-7790.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

PROM GOWN DONATION DROP-OFF. At Southington Youth Services, 191 North Main St. Kristen’s Kloset is currently accepting donated, gently used, and up-to-date style gowns that are no more than four years old for students with limited resources. (860) 276-6281, youthservices@southington.org

JOY IN THE BEGINNING SUNDAY SCHOOL. Sundays through mid-June during. Sunday School program for children aged 3-6. The program provides a variety of religious-centered activities, The Church of St. Dominic, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. (860) 628-5159.