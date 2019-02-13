Gymnasts lose twice

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington gymnastics found itself on the wrong end of two meets this past week. The Lady Knights lost to Glastonbury, 133.8 to 122.65, on Feb. 6 on the road.

Southington was home for its Feb. 9 meet against Conard, but the Chieftains took a 127.4 to 125.95 win.

Loss at Glastonbury

FEB. 6—The Knights had a tough meet against the powerful Tomahawks at Gymnastics Express Too.

For the first time this season, Southington was unable to improve on its team score from the previous meet. The Knights scored 126.2 in the Feb. 2 meet against South Windsor and Ellington, but recorded a score of 122.65 in the meet against Glastonbury.

Southington scored lower in each event when compared to its previous meet, but the difference on the bars was 26.7, compared to 26.8 in the Feb. 2 meet.

Natalie Reeves had Southington’s top all-around score with 33.9 points. Reeves’ all-around score was the best of the night for both teams. Reeves was followed by Kaylin Leifert (31.75), Lizy Beaulieu (29.4) and Alexa Caron (26.85). Glastonbury had three all-around scores of 33 or more points.

Reeves had an event-best 9.0 on the vault, followed by Leifert’s 8.6. Reeves scored an 8.65 on bars, a 7.85 on beam, and an 8.4 on floor. Leifert had the top team score on beam at 8.3. Beaulieu had an 8.1 on floor.

Defeated by Conard

FEB. 9—The Knights returned to the friendly confines of American Gymnastics and honored their lone senior, captain Mychele Vaillancourt.

Southington was able to improve upon its team score from the previous meet against Glastonbury (125.95 to 122.65), but it wasn’t enough to overtake the visitors from Conard.

The Knights scored well on vault in front of the home crowd, outscoring the Chieftains, 35-33.75, in the event. Reeves led the way with a season-high 9.45, and there were plenty of strong scores by the Knights. Beaulieu scored an 8.8 on vault, and Vaillancourt had an 8.4. Both Kaylin Leifert and Alexa Caron scored an 8.35 on their vaults, while Rylee LeClair had a 7.95.

Reeves had an all-around score of 34.3 to lead Southington. She was followed by Beaulieu (33.3), Caron (29.5) and Vaillancourt (28.8). Beaulieu had the top score for the Knights on bars at 7.7.

Up next: Southington hosts the Winter Invite meet on Friday at 4:40 p.m. at American Gymnastics.