Girls Basketball: Growing pains continue

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

The frustration of players and coaches is clear following each loss. You can see it on their faces. This season is one that coach Mike Forgione said he has never experienced in his 16 seasons as a head coach.

“At the end of the day, we just make too many mistakes, defensively [there’s] breakdowns,” Forgione said after a loss to RHAM on Feb 5. “We just can’t catch a break, with the schedule, the season. We’re so much better than a 5-12 team. We really are.”

The hard work has been put in by the Lady Knights, and the effort has been there during games, according to Forgione. Southington has lost five games by four points or less, with four of those defeats coming by three points. The most recent close loss was 54-50 to RHAM at home on Feb. 5.

It was the third straight defeat by four or less points for the Knights.

“We just can’t find a way to finish,” Forgione said. “Someone’s got to step up and make a play when we need it, and we just don’t seem to have that right now.”

Southington is a young group, with just one senior who sees real playing time. For the RHAM game, Forgione sent out a starting lineup that had two juniors, two sophomores and a freshman. Of the players who played against the Sachems, there was one senior, two juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen.

Against RHAM, sophomore Kelley Marshall was aggressive getting to the basket in the first half, either scoring or drawing a foul. In the second half, the Knights couldn’t get her the ball.

“They’re trying,” Forgione said. “It’s hard though, you get nervous out there, the defense collapses, and you’ve got to find that window. Unfortunately, we didn’t.”

Marshall finished with a team-high 16 points, but just five of those came after halftime. Junior Bri Harris scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, including three treys in the fourth quarter. Senior Kristen Longley tallied nine points while sophomore Livvy Pizzitola scored nine points.

Southington lost Janette Wadolowski to graduation, Madison Hulten left the program, and then rising sophomore Alli Carr got hurt. Besides the injuries, the Knights have had to contend with a tough schedule.

The past success of Southington meant that it would play the top teams in the CCC in crossover games. The Knights went 0-4 in crossovers against Plainville (CCC South), Newington (CCC North), Berlin (CCC South) and RHAM (CCC East). Those four teams had a combined overall record of 54-23 entering Monday’s action.

The CCC West Division road has been unforgiving as well. Southington played at Simsbury on Feb. 6 and at Hall on Feb. 8. The Trojans were 12-5 going into the game, while the Warriors sported a record of 11-8. Southington lost to both Simsbury (56-34) and Hall (40-33) to drop to 5-14. Going into Monday’s action, Southington’s CCC West opponents had a combined overall record of 74-57.

Freshmen Julia Korp (7 points), Sam Sullivan (6) and Ali Barretta (1) combined for 14 of the 34 points scored against Simsbury. Southington has had trouble scoring at times this season, and that continued against Simsbury and Hall. The Knights led 6-3 after the first quarter, but scored just two points in the second quarter and trailed 16-8. The Trojans outscored the visitors 25-10 in the third quarter to put the game away. Marshall led Southington with nine points.

In the game against Hall, Southington led by three points at halftime, 17-14. The Warriors outscored the Knights, 26-16, in the second half to claim the victory. Marshall led Southington with 13 points. Sullivan tallied seven points, Longley had six and Harris added five in the defeat.

Up next: Southington ended the regular season with a home game against NW Catholic on Monday. The CIAC has mandated that each girls basketball state tournament bracket be filled with 32 teams. The Knights were still in the running for one of the final spots in the Class LL bracket as of Monday.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com