Caution: Shark sighting at Mount Southington

On Saturday, Feb. 9, skiers at Mount Southington got a scare with a rare shark sighting at the local ski area. The annual cardboard box race drew a crowd of curious onlookers as competitors raced down the slopes in creatively designed cardboard sleds. There were Jurassic Park Jeeps, submarines with periscopes, and more. Team Vineyard Vine won the coveted prize for the fastest single run.

Photos by Janelle Morelli