Boys Swimming: Knights face tough schedule on the road

Southington boys swimming and diving went up against two solid teams this past week and came away with losses in each meet. The Blue Knights were defeated 97-84 by Farmington on Feb. 8, then bested by Middletown by a score of 97-87. Both meets were on the road.

In the Middletown meet, Chase Galayda broke his own school record in one-meter diving. Southington’s dual meet dropped to 3-4. Here’s what happened in each meet:

Loss at Farmington

FEB. 5—The Indians won eight of the first 10 events against the Knights in their victory at Miss Porter’s Pool. The last two events of the night were contested as exhibitions.

Southington won one-meter diving by a score of 10-6. Chase Galayda finished first in diving for the Knights (260.30 points), E.J. Suski was third (237.75) and Ben Ragozzine took fifth (180.45).

The Knights and Indians each scored eight team points in the 100 butterfly. Landon Colby finished first for Southington (56.68) while Gianna Wadowski was fourth (1:12.15).

Jonathan Cocchiola took first place in the exhibition 100 breaststroke (1:17.25). Elena Famigletti (1:20.29) and Alec Chinigo (1:20.91) were second and third.

Southington finished first and second in the exhibition 400 freestyle relay. The first place relay (3:42.01) was made up of Colby, Jackson Malsheske, Jakub Zukowski and Tyler Heidgerd. The second place relay (4:18.21) was made up of William Schroeder, Liam Schroeder, Kevin Sliker and Scott Crooks.

Defeat at Middletown

FEB. 8—Galayda was a major highlight for the Knights, despite finishing second to Tyler Wenzel of the Blue Dragons (301.60 points).

Galayda scored 281.45 points, which broke his own school record. Galayda was followed by E.J. Suski in third (250.25) and Ben Ragozzine in fourth (189.70) as Southington claimed the event, 9-7.

Derek Melanson and Tyler Heidgerd were double winners for the Knights. Melanson finished first in the 200 IM (2:11.74) and 500 freestyle (5:13.03) while Heidgerd claimed the top spot in the 100 freestyle (49.96) and the 100 backstroke (57.94). Landon Colby took a first place finish in the 100 butterfly (56.59).

Southington won diving, 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle to pull to within 58-52 of Middletown. The Dragons claimed the 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke to go up 97-75. The Knights won the exhibition 400 freestyle relay behind the team of Melanson, Colby, Brian Egan and Heidgerd (3:39.19).

Up next: Southington has two homes meet this week, the last two at the Southington Community YMCA for this season. The Knights were scheduled to host Conard on Wednesday, then Simsbury on Friday. The Simsbury meet was rescheduled because of inclement weather.