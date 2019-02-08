Former Blue Knight named as hoops coach at Notre Dame-West Haven

Nick DeFeo always wanted to be a head coach in basketball. After doing so for two seasons at Woodstock Academy, the Southington native takes on a new challenge in West Haven.

DeFeo was named head coach of Notre Dame-West Haven’s new post-graduate basketball program. The announcement was made on Jan. 25 in a press release on the school sports website gogreenknights.com.

“I am grateful that Notre Dame, President [Robert] Curis, and Coach [Jason] Shea have given me this opportunity that has been a dream of mine all my life,” DeFeo said in a press release. “I have always wanted to be in the game of basketball and be a head coach. I was given that opportunity the past two years and have loved every second.”

DeFeo told GameTimeCT’s Joe Morelli that he wouldn’t comment on the new job until his season with the Woodstock Academy Blue team had concluded. DeFeo will join Notre Dame as its assistant director of admissions, according to the press release. He currently works at Woodstock Academy as the assistant director of residence life, and he’s part of that school’s admissions department.

Only high school graduates will be allowed to play for the Notre Dame-West Haven post-graduate team, according to the release. Classes in the post-graduate program would include NCAA core courses, along with electives and SAT/ACT prep, the release said.

“To be in a position to positively impact student-athletes during their high school lives means a lot to me,” DeFeo said in the press release. “That is why I am in this business and this opportunity to run my own program at Notre Dame gives me a chance to continue to help kids reach their academic and athletic goals.”

DeFeo is well-known by Southington fans. He graduated from Southington High School as a three-letter athlete in soccer, basketball, and volleyball and captained Southington’s only boys volleyball state title. He was the 2010 Observer Athlete of the Year as a senior and earned the 2010 spirit award from the SHS athletic department.

As a Blue Knight basketball player, DeFeo scored 450 career points as a point guard with 91 assists, 88 rebounds, and 48 steals. He was named captain during his all-conference season in 2010.

DeFeo then went on to play four years at Western New England University, graduating in 2014. After graduation, he also coached at Aspire Academy in Arizona and Commonwealth Academy in Springfield, Mass.