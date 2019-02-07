Obituary: Shirley L. Carlson, 85

Shirley L. Carlson, 85, of Prospect, Maine, passed away peacefully the evening of January 30, 2019, just 19 days after the passing of Ralph, her beloved husband of 45 years.

She was born in Belfast, Maine on September 1, 1933 to Byron and Edith (Philbrook) Greenlaw. She attended schools in Belfast and spent the early years of her life raising a family in central Connecticut.

She returned to Maine in 1974, fulfilling her longtime dream of coming home. She and Ralph made homes in both Searsport and Prospect over the next several years. She worked many years for Hannaford Brothers, beginning her career there with Cottle’s Supermarket in downtown Belfast.

She leaves her children; Michael Johndro and wife Paula of Poland, ME., Selina Wynne of Morrill, ME., Kevin Johndro of Knox, ME., Barry Johndro and wife Laurie of Westminster, Mass., and a step-daughter, Penny Stakey and husband Jim of Southington, CT. She also leaves a sister, Helen Burns of Belfast, a brother Don Greenlaw and his life-partner Nancy Ashey of Searsport, as well as 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters Ada Curtis and Elmore Polk, and her brothers Byron Greenlaw and Robert Greenlaw.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Harbor Hill Nursing Facility in Belfast for their kindness and special care during both Shirley’s and Ralph’s final days.

Arrangements are by Riposta’s Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or services however a memorial gathering will be planned for both Ralph and Shirley at a date to be announced.