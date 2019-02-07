Obituary: Jay Kramer, 74

Jay Kramer, formerly of Cheshire, most recently a resident of Plantsville passed away peacefully at the Branford Hospice on January 31st. Jay was born on April 26, 1944 in Fairfield. Before graduating from high school he joined the Navy and completed his service before returning to southern Connecticut and meeting his wife of 51 years, Myra Kramer. Jay was an avid sailor and enjoyed exploring the Long Island Sound on his boat with family & friends. Jay owned and operated a successful scrap metal company called American Iron & Metal before retiring 1993. Jay is survived by his daughter Rachel Cohen and her husband Jason and their three children Molly, Aaron & Lilah of Glastonbury; along with Todd Kramer and his wife Margot and their three children Brett, AJ & Quinn of Bedford, New Hampshire. Jay is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and MANY friends.

Jay’s funeral was on February 1 at Young Israel Cemetery, 3 Brockett Place East Haven,CT.

Memorial Contributions may be sent to; Gishrei Shalom Jewish Cong. P.O. Box 777 Southington, CT. or to The Southington YMCA, 37 High St. Southington, CT.

Period of Mourning (shiva) was observed at 11 Rivercrest Dr. Southington Saturday evening from 6-9 pm., Sunday and Monday 1-3 pm. and 6:30-9 pm., then continue at 91 Valleyview Rd. Glastonbury, Tuesday 6-9 pm. and Wednesday 4:30-8 pm.