Obituary: Brenda (Tatro) Youman-Glasper, 61

Brenda (Tatro) Youman-Glasper, 61, of Bristol, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 2, 2019, following a lengthy illness that she fought with much strength and determination.

Born in North Adams, MA on December 5, 1957, she was the oldest of six children to Everett and Joan (Tessier) Tatro of Bristol. Raised in New Britain, she attended Pulaski High School where she excelled at swimming. A devoted mother from a young age, she set aside her longtime aspiration to be a biker babe and centered her life around her four children. She was very artistically natured and crafty, with her much sought after crocheted blankets being a family favorite. Remembered for her sense of humor, her sassiness and fancy nails, she leaves a legacy of love for family along with many cherished memories, stories and laughs, and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she leaves her life partner, Willie; her children, Chad Youman and his wife, Nicole of Hickory, NC, Derek Glasper and his wife, Christina of Plainville, Jessica Glasper of New Britain and Ryan Glasper of Southington; along with 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren who were her pride and joy. She also leaves her sisters, Donna Bolduc and her husband, Mark, Virginia Janick and her husband, Peter, and Mary Baillargeon and her husband, Norman; her brother, James Tatro and his wife, Melissa; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends, including her imaginary boyfriend, Ralph. She was predeceased by her grandson, Devin Fleeton and her brother, William Tatro.

Brenda’s family extends their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Grandview in New Britain, (the only nurses she didn’t fight with!) who made her final weeks more comforting and peaceful.

In lieu of flowers, Brenda may be remembered with contributions to the charity dearest to her, the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org

Funeral services in celebration of Brenda’s life will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. from Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St, Bristol. Family and friends may gather on Thursday evening, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit Brenda’s tribute page at www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com