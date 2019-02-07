Everything Goes auction on March 2

The Southington Lions Club announced it will conduct its 28th annual “Everything Goes” charity auction on Saturday, March 2. This is a fun-filled evening offering something for everyone. This year’s edition will feature baseball tickets to a Red Sox game at Fenway Park, YMCA family membership, household items, dining packages, theater tickets, gift baskets, entertainment packages, YMCA and Camp Sloper certificates, paintings, home decorator items, carpeting, professional services, automotive services, and many other items too numerous to mention.

The auction is all made possible due to the generosity and donations of local businesses and citizens.

There will also be the popular instant auction raffle and the mystery treasure chest. Complimentary refreshments, including wine and cheese, hors d’oeuvres, beverages and dessert items will be served during the evening. Admission is $5 and includes entry into the drawing for the grand door prize, a 32” LED HDTV, plus several bonus door prizes. Tickets are available from any Southington Lions Club member and are available at the door. All purchases payable in cash or check.

This event will take place at Mary Our Queen Church Hall, 248 Savage St., Plantsville. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for registration and to preview auction items. The auction will commence at 7:15 p.m.

Proceeds from the auction benefit Southington Lions Club Eye Research and community services projects. Contact Bruce Vagts with questions at (860) 628-4861.